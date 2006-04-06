Fox Heads to Hollywood Lot

Fox announced Thursday plans for On The Lot, a new competition reality show from Mark Burnett and Steven Spielberg that will feature aspiring directors and filmmakers vying for a DreamWorks studio development deal.

The show will air over two nights weekly and will be ready for next season, though whether it will air in the fall or later is yet to be determined.

The format will take film-industry wannabes from around the country to Hollywood and split them into teams. Every week, each team will produce a short film from a designated genre, with one of the group members serving as the director.

In the first episode of the week, the films will then be screened in front of a live audience and critiqued by a panel of judges, which are as of yet unnamed but will include a movie executive, a movie critic, and a guest judge tied to the week’s genre. Like American Idol, viewers' votes will determine which of the films was the least popular, and after that is announced on the second show of the week, that team’s director will be eliminated.

The show is produced by Mark Burnett Productions, DreamWorks Television and Amblin Television. Burnett and Spielberg are creators and executive producers, while Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey and Conrad Riggs have co-executive producer credits.