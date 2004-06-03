Fox, HBO Top TCAs

Fox's Arrested Development topped the Television Critics Association award nominations Thursday with five, followed by Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and Home Box Office's The Sopranos with four apiece.

Next came HBO's Deadwood and Angels In America (both HBO) with three nods each. In fact, HBO was the leader among all outlets with 14 nominations.

The awards will be voted on by the 200 critics/journalists who are members of the association. Ballots go out next week and the awards will be handed out at a ceremony July 17 in Los Angeles.