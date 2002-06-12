Fox has Superstar Tuesday

On a night when each of the Big Four broadcast nets was airing fresh summer

programming, Fox was the big victor, posting wins Tuesday night across most of the

key ratings categories: total viewers and adults 18-through-34, 18-through-49

and 25-through-54. CBS won the household race.

Driving the numbers for Fox was its talent show, American Idol: Search for

a Superstar, from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. The show continued to build

throughout the night, ranging from an average 8.3 million viewers in the first

half-hour to 11.1 million in the third half-hour, when it also drew a 5.5 rating

and a 15 share of the adult 18-through-49 audience and a 6.9/20 among adults

18-through-34.

CBS aired a three-hour American Film Institute special, AFI's 100

Years.100 Passions. Its biggest draw was persons 50-plus. In the younger

demos, its best performance was among women 25-through-54, in which it placed

second behind Fox.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, NBC's Spy TV finished second in households

and adults 18-through-49. It was a similar story for Dateline from 10

p.m. to 11 p.m.

ABC's The Mole II managed a second-place finish among adults

18-through-49 and adults 18-through-34 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mole tied

NBC for second among adults 25-through-54 in the time period, when NBC aired

repeats of Frasier and Scrubs.

For the night, total viewers: Fox, 9.1 million; CBS, 8.6 million; NBC, 7.7

million; ABC, 6.2 million.

Adults 18-through-49: Fox, 4.5 rating/14 share; NBC, 3/9; ABC, 2.7/8; CBS,

2.3/7.

Adults 18-through-34: Fox, 5.8/19; NBC, 2.8/9; ABC, 2.5/8; CBS, 1.5/5.

Households: CBS, 6.2/11; Fox, 5.7/10; NBC, 5.4/ 10; ABC,

4.2/7.