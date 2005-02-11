Fox Has 'Super' Sweeps Debut
With one week of the February sweeps under their belts, only two of the six networks were up over the first week of February last year in the key 18-49 demo.
Fox was far ahead in the ratings race, primarily on the strength of the Super Bowl and American Idol, with an 11.2/28 rating in 18-49's, almost triple its 4.0/11 at this time last year. Even with the Super Bowl factored out, Fox is still ahead at a 4.6/12.
CBS and ABC were tied at a 3.5/9, down from a 5.1/13 for CBS, but up from a 3.1/8 for ABC, which got a strong number from Lost on Wednesday when Foxed moved Idol to 9 from 8 p.m. slot, where it had been going head-to-head with Lost.
NBC is a close third, with a 3.4/9, though that was down from a 4.7/12 in 2004.
The WB is fifth with a 1.4/3, down from a 1.6/4. UPN is at a 1.2/3, down from a 1.6/4 in 2004.
If the Super Bowl time period were factored out of all of the nets, The WB would also be up slightly from last year, with a 1.7/4.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.