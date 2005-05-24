Fox Has Monday's Number

On a night filled with numbers--7th Heaven, One on One, Two and a Half Men, Half & Half--it was Fox's 24 that commanded the most important ones: a 5 rating/14 share over its two-hour finale, which powered Fox to an 18-49 demo win in the Nielsen overnights.

CBS' CSI: Miami finale was the top-rated show of the night by a considerable margin at a 7.1/18 at 10-11, but that was not enough to pull up the average for its sitcom lineup, which managed a 3.7/10 from 8 to 10, though it built steadily to a high of 4.8 at 9:30 for the only repeat of the night on CBS, Two & a Half Men. CBS finished the night with a 4.8/12 average in the demo.

NBC was third with a 3.9/10 for a honeymoon edition of Fear Factor (sort of a bull's testicle milkshake toast to the happy couple), which drew a 3.4/10 for second place at 8-9, a 3.9/10 for the finale of Las Vegas and a 4.5/12 for the finale of Medium.

ABC was fourth with a 2.3/6 for a night dominated by two, count 'em, two hours of Nick & Jessica: Tour of Duty about the couple's trip to entertain the troops.

The WB was fifth with a 1.8/5 for 7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN was sixth with a 1.6/4 for its lineup of One on One, Cuts, Girlfriends and Half & Half.

