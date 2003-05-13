Fox has earnings uptick

Thanks in large part to American Idol: Search for a Superstar, Joe Millionaire and drama

series 24, the Fox broadcasting network posted an $82 million swing in

operating cash flow for the quarter ended March 31, to $37 million from a loss

of $45 million for the same period a year ago.

Fox, which reported earnings for the quarter Tuesday, also indicated that the

2002 period included losses associated with the network's coverage of the Super

Bowl last year. Revenues for the network in the quarter were up marginally to

$558 million from $553 million.

TV-station revenue was up 6 percent in the quarter to $463 million, while

cash flow was up 3 percent. In addition to higher prime-time ratings, the

company cited higher ratings for local newscasts.

Fox's cable-network revenues grew 18 percent in the quarter to $515 million

with cash-flow growth of 28 percent to $106 million.

The company cited "strong revenue growth across all primary cable-television

channels, mitigated by the impact of war coverage at Fox News [Channel]."