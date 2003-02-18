Fox has big weekend with Simpsons , Joe

Fox won big in the ratings Monday night when it aired the finale of

Joe Millionaire at 9 p.m. (and before that, a one-hour "pregame"

Joe Millionaire special).

Fox's ratings across the board Monday looked more like the numbers that NBC

or CBS post on Thursday nights, only bigger.

The Joe finale drew 40 million viewers and scored a 20.4 rating/40 share

among adults 18 through 49, which was within 10 rating points of what ABC

averaged for the demo on Super Bowl Sunday.

For the night, Fox doubled the audience of CBS, the nearest competitor, which

aired its regular Everybody Loves Raymond-anchored Monday lineup.

Meanwhile, NBC and ABC went wacko with Jacko, devoting most of their

schedules to stories about pop freak Michael Jackson.

NBC was third for the night in households and viewers but second with adults

18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with Fear Factor and a two-hour

Dateline about Jackson.

ABC went wall-to-wall with Jacko-related material, first in 20/20 and

then with a repeat of an earlier interview with the king of pop.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: Fox 19.2

rating/26 share, CBS 9.8/14, NBC 8.5/12 and ABC 6.7/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 17.6/36, NBC 5.7/12, CBS 5.2/11 and ABC 3.4/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 5.6/7

(household) for the night with 7th Heaven and Everwood. UPN

averaged a 3.0/4 with a comedy lineup of The Parkers, One on One,

Girl Friends and Half & Half.

On Sunday, Fox was also the big winner with top scores for total viewers,

adults 18 through 49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34.

Fox also tied for first in households with NBC.

A triple dose of The Simpsons (including the much-ballyhooed 300th

episode) and a Married ... with Children reunion special did most of the

heavy lifting for Fox.

NBC was second for the night among adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49

with a game show bloopers special, American Dreams, Law & Order

and Kingpin.

In its fourth outing, Kingpin at 10 p.m. was first among adults 18

through 49 and 18 through 34, but third with adults 25 through 54 and fourth in

households and total viewers.

ABC was third for the night in households, viewers, adults 18 through 49 and

18 through 34 with the Walt Disney Co. remake of The Music Man and Dragnet.

At 10 p.m., up against Kingpin, Dragnet was first among adults

25 through 54. It was second in households and total viewers, behind CBS' movie, Open

House, and second among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34, behind

Kingpin.

For the night, the fast affiliate ratings, households: Fox and CBS 9.2

rating/14 share; ABC 7.5/11; NBC 6.7/10.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 8.5/20, NBC 4.0/9, ABC 3.9/9 and CBS 3.0/7.

In the local Nielsen markets, The WB averaged a 3.5/5 with Gilmore

Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and High School

Reunion.