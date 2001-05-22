Fox happy, but aiming higher

Fox executives are happy with the network's turnaround in the ratings this past season, but they are not content.

On a May sweeps conference call with reporters Tuesday, Fox heads Sandy Grushow and Gail Berman said they are ready take on NBC next year for the adults 18-49 crown. Fox is expected to finish in second place this year in the demo with a 4.5 rating, following NBC's first-place 4.8 rating. "We believe its anybody's game next season," said Grushow, who oversees both the Fox network and co-owned 20th Century Fox TV studio. "We have two launch pads in the World Series and the Super Bowl, we have a strategy of staggering our premieres from September through November, a game plan that worked for us this year and we will once again continue to focus on a midseason strategy that resulted in the successful launches of four shows over the last two seasons."

Grushow also made a couple of predictions, saying that the network's will be "number one in 18-49, 18-34 and in teens from 8-9 p.m. on Tuesday night next year" and he also said that at Fox won't win 8 p.m. on Thursday night next fall. Fox has shaken up its Tuesday lineup to start with That `70s Show at 8 p.m. ET/PT and follow with new comedy Undeclared at 8:30 p.m. As for Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fox will have Family Guy at 8 p.m. and new comedy The Tick at 8:30 p.m.

- Joe Schlosser