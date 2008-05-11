Fox Green-Lights Fringe, Tosses Back to You

Fox picked up buzzed-about J.J. Abrams drama Fringe, and the network is leaning toward scheduling it in the fall as it strives to bolster its fourth quarter.

Also receiving pickups from the network, according to sources, were the animated Sit Down, Shut Up and comedy The Inn.

The network will also give another season to comedy Til Death, but it decided not to bring back Kelsey Grammer-Patricia Heaton sitcom Back to You.

Fringe is from Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros., and it features an FBI agent tackling strange cases.

Sit Down, from Sony Pictures Television and 20th Century Fox Television, is set in a high school. Adapted from an Australian series, it is from Arrested Development’s Mitch Hurwitz. Jason Bateman, who starred in Arrested Development, is also attached.

The Inn is a comedy set in a New York hotel from 20th, Reveille and Principato-Young Entertainment.