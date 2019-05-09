Fox Grabs Six Series for 2019-2020

Fox has ordered four dramas and two comedies for 2019-2020. The dramas include Deputy, a cop show “that blends the spirit of a classic western with a modern-day attitude and gritty authenticity,” said Fox. EOne produces and Will Beall, David Ayer, Chris Long and Barry Schindel are executive producers. Stephen Dorff and Yara Martinez are in the cast.

Drama neXT comes from 20th Century Fox Television/Zaftig Films and Fox Entertainment. Fox calls it a thriller about the emergence of a deadly artificial intelligence that combines action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand. “A Silicon Valley pioneer discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

Manny Coto, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Charlie Gogolak are the exec producers. The cast includes John Slattery and Fernanda Andrade.

Prodigal Son is a darkly comedic drama. Malcolm Bright knows how killers think because his father was a serial killer called “The Surgeon.” He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes.

Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions and Fox Entertainment produce. The exec producers are Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Lee Toland Krieger, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Tom Payne, Michael Sheen and Lou Diamond Phillips are in the cast.

An untitled Annie Weisman and Jason Katims drama shows a family formed through extreme odds, “exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection and what it truly means to be a family,” said Fox. An only child finds her life turned upside down when her father, a fertility doctor, reveals that he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children, including two new sisters.

The project is based on the Endemol Shine Australia series, Sisters. Exec producers are Weisman, Katims, Jeni Mulein, Imogen Banks, Sharon Levy and Leslye Headland.

The cast includes Brittany Snow and Megalyn Echikunwoke.

The comedies include The Great North, from 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment. The animated comedy, about the Alaskan adventures of a single-dad led family, comes from exec producers Loren Bouchard, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux and Minty Lewis. The cast includes Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate and Megan Mullally.

Outmatched comes from 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment. A multi-camera comedy from Lon Zimmet, it’s about a blue-collar couple in New Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

The cast includes Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson.

Those six shows join the comedies Fox already ordered, Bless the Harts and Duncanville.

Fox presents its upfront May 13.