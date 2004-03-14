Fox Grabs Seinfeld in Two Markets

Rupert Murdoch's son, Lachlan, keeps stealing everybody else's toys.

Having already taken King World's Everybody Loves Raymond from Tribune in five key markets, the new head of Fox TV stations last week swiped Sony's Seinfeld from Hearst-Argyle's KMBC Kansas City, Mo., and Clear Channel's WPTY Memphis, Tenn.

Two weeks ago, Raycom waved bye-bye to Seinfeld on WUAB Cincinnati. Accruing as much A-list off-net product as possible is a big part of Murdoch's aggressive strategy for building Fox TV Stations into a mega powerhouse group.

