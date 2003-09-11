Fox Gives Viewers Millionaire Teaser

Fox will give viewers a sneak peak of the second go-round of Joe

Millionaire during its Friday-night premieres Sept. 19.

Joe Millionaire, last season’s biggest hit, returns to Fox Monday,

Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour premiere.

Starting Monday, Oct. 27, Fox will air two episodes of the show each week,

one Mondays at 8 p.m. and one Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

The show will conclude during November sweeps with a two-hour finale Monday, Nov. 24.