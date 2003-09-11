Fox Gives Viewers Millionaire Teaser
Fox will give viewers a sneak peak of the second go-round of Joe
Millionaire during its Friday-night premieres Sept. 19.
Joe Millionaire, last season’s biggest hit, returns to Fox Monday,
Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour premiere.
Starting Monday, Oct. 27, Fox will air two episodes of the show each week,
one Mondays at 8 p.m. and one Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
The show will conclude during November sweeps with a two-hour finale Monday, Nov. 24.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.