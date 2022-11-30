Fox Gives the World Cup TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through November 27.

Fox’s FIFA World Cup Qatar is No. 1. The network also takes second place to hype upcoming celebrity reality competition Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and fourth for College Football.

Rounding out the ranking are two cable networks: Hallmark Channel, which promotes A Holiday Spectacular in third, and Paramount Network, which gives some love to the fifth season of Yellowstone in fifth place.

Notably, Yellowstone scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (134) in the ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 711,074,303

Interruption Rate: 1.14%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $12,816,591

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (opens in new tab) , Fox

Impressions: 346,434,858

Interruption Rate: 1.59%

Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $7,390,402

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) A Holiday Spectacular (opens in new tab) , Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 343,634,890

Interruption Rate: 2.46%

Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,702,623

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $764,094

Impressions: 324,941,177

Interruption Rate: 0.74%

Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,316,707

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $50,686

5) Yellowstone (opens in new tab) , Paramount Network

Impressions: 291,139,420

Interruption Rate: 2.26%

Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $1,166,466

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■