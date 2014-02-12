Fox Gives Series Order to Will Forte’s ‘Last Man on Earth’

Fox has given a series order to single-camera comedy Last Man on Earth from creator Will Forte. The series will go into production this summer and is slated to premiere midseason 2014-15.

The series will star Forte as the titular last man on earth. He will write and executive produce with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who will also direct the pilot. Seth Cohen will also serve as executive producer.

Fox last month gave a series order to comedy Weird Loners from writer Michael Weithorn and 20th Century Fox Television, and ordered pilots for three additional comedies.