Fox Orders ‘Weird Loners’ Episodes

Fox has given a six-episode order to comedy Weird Loners from writer Michael Weithorn (pictured, right) and 20th Century Fox Television. The network has also ordered pilots for three additional comedies—Dead Boss, Sober Companion and an untitled project from writer Ricky Blitt.

Weird Loners is a single-camera series about four Queens, New York roommates who are scared of relationships. The show is executive produced by Weithorn and Jake Kasdan (pictured, left).

The three pilots are being eyed for series production.

Multi-camera Sober Companion is a CBS Television Studios production from writers and executive producers David S. Rosenthal and Jennie Snyder about a self-destructive lawyer and his court-appointed sober companion.

Dead Boss is a single-camera comedy from Warner Bros. Television and Kapital Entertainment written by Patricia Breen and executive produced by Breen, Aaron Kaplan, Sharon Horgan and Holly Walsh. It’s a comedic mystery adapted from the U.K. series of the same name created by Sharon Horgan and Holly Walsh.

The untitled Blitt project is produced by Wonder Monkey and Candy Bar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive produced by Blitt, Johnny Galecki, and Stephen McPherson, the multi-camera comedy focuses on a stunted 30 something who is living with his mother when her new husband and his three teenage children move in.