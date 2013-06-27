Fox Gives Saturday Midnight Slot to Affiliates

Starting Sept. 7, Fox will give the Saturday midnight-12:30 a.m. slot to its affiliates. Fox had initially intended to air reruns of its primetime animated programs in the slot, but said it believes the reruns are more valuable to the network in prime. "This allows us to preserve the value of our animated encores while at the same time giving our affiliates an additional half hour to sell," said the network in a memo to its affiliates.

Fox's late night Animation Domination High-Def block premieres July 27 and will air 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. through Saturday, Aug. 31. Starting Sept. 7, the animated block runs 11 p.m. to midnight.

Fox affiliates board chairman Steve Pruett did not return a call for comment on short notice.