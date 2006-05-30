Fox Gives 24 Summer Run

Fox is giving its heavily serialized drama 24 a second run this summer beginning June 16 on the network. Fox will air back-to-back episodes every Friday night from 8-10.

The show continues to be a strong asset for Fox, even as the counter-terrorism drama starring Kiefer Sutherland just concluded its fifth season.

The show saw a 12% increase this season over last in the advertiser-coveted adult 18-49 demographic, a 15% bump in adults 18-34 and was up 14% in total viewers.



24 is from Real Time Productions and Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran, Howard Gordon, Evan Katz and Brian Grazer are the executive producers. Kiefer Sutherland also has a co-executive producer credit.