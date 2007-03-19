Fox To Give On The Lot Post-Idol Premiere

Mark Burnett is getting a second American Idol launching pad this season. Fox is giving On The Lot a post-Idol premiere on Tuesday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

The second episode will then air that Thursday at 9 p.m., immediately out of the season premiere of So You Think You Can Dance.

The show’s regular time periods will be Monday at 9 p.m. for an hour and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. for a 30-minute elimination show.

The show, which is from Burnett and Steven Spielberg and was originally announced last April, gives aspiring filmmakers the chance to compete for a DreamWorks development deal.

Fox says it received 12,000 video submissions for the show.

Burnett’s Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? was able to capitalize on the Idol push this year and now has its own timeslot on Thursday and recently received an additional 13-episode order .

