Fox To Give On The Lot Post-Idol Premiere
By Ben Grossman
Mark Burnett is getting a second American Idol launching pad this season. Fox is giving On The Lot a post-Idol premiere on Tuesday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET.
The second episode will then air that Thursday at 9 p.m., immediately out of the season premiere of So You Think You Can Dance.
The show’s regular time periods will be Monday at 9 p.m. for an hour and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. for a 30-minute elimination show.
The show, which is from Burnett and Steven Spielberg and was originally announced last April, gives aspiring filmmakers the chance to compete for a DreamWorks development deal.
Fox says it received 12,000 video submissions for the show.
Burnett’s Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? was able to capitalize on the Idol push this year and now has its own timeslot on Thursday and recently received an additional 13-episode order .
