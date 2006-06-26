Fox Gets Sunny Win

In a repeat-heavy night, Fox came out on top with its comedy reruns and a first-run showing of FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The network scored a 2.7 rating/8 share in the key 18-49 demo.CBS was No. 2 for the night. The eye networks highest-rated program was another theatrical release: Enough, starring Jennifer Lopez, got a 2.3/6 from 9-11. CBS’ final numbers were 2.0/6.

ABC was No. 3 with a 1.8/5 for a night of reruns, and NBC No. 4 with a 1.6/5 for Dateline and reruns.

The WB, soon not to be, brought up the rear with an 0.7/2.