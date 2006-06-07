Fox Gets on Its High House

Two House reruns gave Fox a win for the night Tuesday with a 3.0 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo, although it was beat by a first-run episode of Last Comic Standing from 9-10 (3.4/10 to 4.0/11). Going rerun to rerun from 8-9, though, House got the upper hand with a 2.6/9 to Comic’s 2.1/7.

NBC was second for the night with a 2.8/9.

Tuesday was a rerun-heavy night: The only other first-run episode in prime was CBS’ 48 Hours Mystery, which won its 10-11 timeslot with a 2.5/7 (a Boston Legal rerun on ABC got a 1.5/4 and NBC’s Law & Order repeat got a 2.4/7). This helped CBS to third place for the night, with a 2.1/6.

ABC was fourth with a 1.6/5, and UPN and The WB trailed with an 0.8/2 and 0/7/2, respectively.