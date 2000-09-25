Fox gets high-speed philips cams

Philips has supplied FOX Sports with six LDK-23HS high-speed cameras for NFL, MLB and NASCAR coverage. Because the cameras operate in triple-speed scanning mode while providing a standard television output, they can be used for both live slow-motion coverage and general production. The FOX order included six EVS nonlinear player/recorders, which Philips is supplying in a package deal as part of its relationship with Belgium-based EVS Broadcast Equipment.