Fox gains more Grounded

Fox TV wants more of rookie sitcom Grounded for Life, which has been lighting up Fox's Wednesday night ratings, Reuters reports.

Fox has ordered six more episodes of the show, bringing its total commitment to the Carsey-Werner-Mandabach series to 20 episodes. Grounded has been averaging a 5.8 rating, 15 share in its 8:30 p.m. slot.

Meanwhile, Fox has greenlit seven more episodes of DreamWorks' college sitcom Undeclared, orginally slated for six episodes.