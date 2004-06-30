Trending

Fox, FX Pay $50M for Web Guy

Spider-Man 2 isn't even in theaters yet, but Fox and FX have already wrapped up the TV rights. The two co-owned networks struck a 10-year deal with Sony Pictures Television said to be worth $50 million.

When the deal kicks in December 2006, Fox will get three plays in the first three years. Then the movie goes to FX. Sony could strike a deal for another broadcast window during the same period.