‘Fox & Friends First’ to Air at 4 a.m. Starting Oct. 9

Fox News Channel said it is expanding its Fox & Friends franchise by adding a 4 a.m. hour to Fox & Friends First beginning Oct. 9.



Fox & Friends First will air from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., followed by Fox & Friends, which continues to air from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and is a favorite of President Donald Trump, who has often tweeted favorably about the morning show.



The new 4 a.m. hour will be hosted by Heather Childers. The 5 a.m. hour will be anchored by Jillian Mele and Rob Schmidt.



Related: Fox News Taps Harris Faulkner for New Daytime News Show



“As Fox & Friends continues to mark its most-watched year in network history, we are thrilled to give our viewers more of the morning franchise they love,” said Suzanne Scott, president of programming at Fox News Channel.



Fox News Channel said that with the expansion it will have more women anchoring and hosting programs than any other cable news network on weekdays from 4 am. -12 a.m.



Childers joined FNC in 2010 as a general assignment reporter based in New York.