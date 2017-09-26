Fox News Taps Harris Faulkner for New Daytime News Show

Fox News Channel said Tuesday (Sept. 26) it will launch a new daytime lineup beginning Monday, Oct. 2.



The revamped lineup will feature a new 1 p.m. series hosted by on-air anchor/personality Harris Faulkner. The series, Outnumbered Overtime With Harris Faulkner, will immediately follow Fox’s 12 p.m. Outnumbered series, with Faulkner continuing the conversation on the top news stories by using the resources of FNC journalists in the field, plus one-on-one interviews with newsmakers and roundtable discussions with the network’s top contributors, said network officials.



Faulkner will remain on Outnumbered alongside rotating panelists. Outnumbered Overtime With Harris Faulkner will replace news show Happening Now on the schedule.

At 2 pm., FNC’s Dana Perino will host The Daily Briefing With Dana Perino, which will feature news and analysis of the day’s top stories, FNC said.



Additionally, Sandra Smith will permanently join Bill Hemmer in co-anchoring the network’s 9 a.m. series, America’s Newsroom, said the network. Smith replaces Shannon Bream, who will be hosting a new 11 p.m. show, Fox News@Night, beginning Oct. 30.



“Harris, Dana and Sandra are rising stars, and their combined background and expertise across news, business and politics will enable us to provide a more in-depth look at the major stories breaking out of Washington, and around the country,” said Jay Wallace, network president of news, in a statement. “We are living in unprecedented times, and this new lineup ensures our viewers will get the best news, information and analysis on the news of the hour across the nation and around the globe.”