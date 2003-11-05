Fox Flays Skin

Fox has canceled Skin after airing three episodes, and it will double-run JoeMillionaire in its place Mondays at 9 p.m. Instead of repurposing Skin on Thursdays at 9 p.m., Fox will repeat The O.C., which also airs Wednesdays at 9.

On Monday night, Skin pulled a 1.8 rating/4 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen, tying with The WB’s Everwood in the demo and just beating UPN’s two sitcoms, Girlfriends and Half andHalf.