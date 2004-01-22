Fox Finishes First for Week

Fox was first in total viewers and adults 18-49, 25-54 and 18-34 for week 17 of the season, ended Jan. 18.

Fox got a big boost from last Sunday night’s NFC championship game, which pulled 40-plus million viewers and was the top rated program in prime time for the week. CBS’s CSI was the second most watched show of the week and NBC’s Friends was third.

The season-to-date standings according to Nielsen Media Research, households: CBS, 8.5 rating/14 share (flat vs. a year ago); NBC, 7.1/12 (-10%); ABC, 6.3/10 (-2%); Fox, 6.1/10 (+7%). Adults 18-49: NBC, 4.6 (-11%); CBS, 4.0 (-5%); ABC, 3.8 (-5%); Fox, 3.7 (+5%).