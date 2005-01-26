Fox Finds Space for Farscape

The Fox Television Station group is slotting syndicated runs of cable network Sci Fi Channel's original drama, Farscape, on its stations in eight of the top 10 markets.

Fox-owned stations adding the show include in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, although it has not specified if the show will run on its Fox or UPN stations (it has duopolies in those markets).

Farscape, one of Sci Fi's best-rated originals and a cult favorite, is distributed by Debmar Studios and Mercury Entertainment.

Twentieth Television (co-owend with Fox) will handle ad sales under the two-year deal.

Farscape has reached 50% clearance in broadcast syndication for fall 2005. Other deals include Viacom stations in Philadelphia and Seattle.