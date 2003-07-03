Fox finds ratings Paradise

Fox won the young-adult audience Wednesday night (18-34 and 18-49) with

That 70s Show, American Juniors and Paradise Hotel.

NBC won households, total viewers and adults 25-54 with Fame and back-to-back Law & Order episodes.

ABC was third in the key adult demos and fourth in households with My Wife

& Kids, George Lopez, The Drew Carey Show and The Dating

Experiment.

CBS was fourth in the demos and second in households with 60 Minutes

II and part two of Perfect Murder, Perfect Town.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 6.2

rating/11 share, CBS 4.5/8, Fox 4.1/8 and ABC 3.6/7.

Adults 18-49: Fox 2.9/10, NBC 2.8/9, ABC 2.3/8 and CBS 1.5/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.4/4 (household)

with Boarding House and Jamie Kennedy Experiment. UPN did a 1.7/3

with and Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.