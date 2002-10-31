Fox to fill club gap with 24
In its first move to fill the gap left by the early cancellation of David E.
Kelley's girls club, Fox will air an encore presentation of 24
Monday, Nov. 4 at 9 p.m., instead of a repeat of Kelley's Boston Public,
which was the network's first solution to plug the hole.
The sophomore thriller premiered Tuesday night to strong ratings, winning
its hour in adults 18 through 49 with a 6.5 rating/16 share over its nearest
competitor, NBC's Frasier, by two ratings points and five share points.
Fox is also repurposing the serial spy show on News Corp.-owned cable channel
FX, airing it at 11 p.m. Mondays and 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
