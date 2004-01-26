Fox Fights Indecency with Delays

Since airing the Billboard Music Awards last month, Fox has instituted a policy where it will delay live programs up to five minutes, as opposed to the normal five- to 10-second delay.

Blame it on the potty-mouthed co-star of Fox’s Simple Life, Nicole Richie. On the awards program, she let loose with a string of obscenities only half of which were caught by the five-second delay. Richie’s antics angered viewers and caught the attention of the FCC.

Fox has vowed to take aggressive steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again, said Fox Networks Group President Tony Vinciquerra.

"Talent that try to play with the censors are really putting live programming in general at risk, because there is too much at stake for stations to take that risk."