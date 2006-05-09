Fox Feeds iTunes

Fox has begun selling episodes from some of its series on iTunes.

Starting Tuesday, iTunes is offering $1.99 downloads of 16 series from the Fox broadcast network as well as cable networks FX, Speed, and Fuel TV, and content from the 20th Century Fox Television library.

Series available for downloading include Fox’s 24 and Prison Break and FX’s The Shield and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Fox follows ABC, NBC, and CBS in selling some of its series on iTunes, although Fox and iTunes report Fox’s bundle of series to be the largest.

The other series available include Fox’s Stacked and Unan1mous; FX’s Black. White. and 30 Days; 20th Century Fox Television’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, and Lost in Space; Fuel TV’s First Hand; and Speed programming including Pinks.