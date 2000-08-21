Fox fates and fortunes

There are two new presidents on the FOX lot in Los Angeles.

Peter Aronson has been named to replace Gail Berman atop boutique studio Regency Television, and former Brad Grey Television head Kevin Reilly has taken on the new post of president of entertainment at the co-owned FX cable channel.

Aronson, a former Walt Disney executive and one-time NBC page, fills the void left at Regency by Berman, who left earlier this year to become FOX Broadcasting Co.'s president of entertainment. Aronson takes over at 3-year-old Regency, the 50-50 venture between Regency Enterprises and FOX TV Studios that launched Fox's popular comedy Malcolm in the Middle last season. Aronson is coming off a personal production deal at Warner Bros. and was formerly senior vice president of Walt Disney Television.

"My last few years writing and producing allowed me an even deeper appreciation for the creative process, yet, ultimately, I yearned to get back into the action of the executive ranks," says Aronson.

As for Reilly, who worked at Brad Grey Television for the last six years overseeing such hits as The Sopranos and Just Shoot Me, he joins FX just as it has started to make waves in the national ratings with shows like Son of the Beach and the original film Deliberate Intent.

"We want to make this a place that makes an impact, that's admired and talked about, both in terms of the creative community and with the viewers," says Reilly. "We want to be the first place viewers turn for quality programming."