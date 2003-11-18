Fox Fares Well for Weekend

Fox won adults 18-49 Sunday night with a half-hour football overrun, King of the Hill, Simpons, Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development. ABC was second in the demo with three-hour coverage of the American Music Awards and lead-in AMA Red Carpet Party.

CBS was first in households and third in the 18-49 demo with 60 Minutes, Cold Case and two-hours of CSI repeats, a last-minute replacement for the scuttled miniseries The Reagans.

NBC was third in households and fourth in the 18-49 demo with Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: CI and a Law & Order: CI repeat. The WB was fifth with Smallville: Beginnings, Charmed and Tarzan.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 13.7 million; ABC and Fox, 11.4 million; NBC, 10.7 million; WB, 2.4 million.

On Saturday, Fox won the key adult demos with Cops and America’s Most Wanted and CBS was first in total viewers, with 48 Hours, Hack and The District. NBC just edged Fox to finish second in total viewers with repeats of Las Vegas, L&O: CI and L&O:SVU. ABC was fourth in the 18-49 demo and viewers with the Disney movie, The Challenge and Funniest Home Videos.

On Friday, ABC and NBC tied for first among adults 18-49. ABC aired George Lopez, Married to the Kelly’s, Hope and Faith, Life with Bonnie and 20/20, and NBC had Dateline, Miss Match and Third Watch. CBS was tops in total viewers with Joan of Arcadia, JAG and The Handler.

Among the 8-to-10 p.m.-networks, Fox was first across the board with the movie, The Animal; WB was second with Reba, Like Family, Grounded for Life and AllAbout the Andersons; and UPN was third with the movie, The Best Man.