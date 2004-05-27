Fox, Fantasia Win Wednesday

The May sweeps ended with Fox crushing the competition with the finale of American Idol Wednesday night. The one-hour preshow from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. did a 9.8 rating/28 share in the 18-49 demo.

The show itself, in which judge and fan favorite Fantasia Barrino prevailed, did a 13.5/33. That averaged out to an 11.7/31 for the night.

In distant second in the demo was CBS, with a 3.3/9 for the night with its broadcast of the Country Music Awards.

ABC came in third with a 3.1/8 for My Wife & Kids, a Bachelor special and Super Millionaire. NBC came in fourth with a 2.9/8 for back-to-back-to-back repeats of Law & Order.

UPN edged out The WB with a 1.8/3 for Enterprise and The Eddie Querrero Story. The WB was sixth with a 1.7/3 for theatrical, Ace Ventura.

