Fox Family Wins the Night

Family Guy repeats helped Fox to a win Sunday night in the 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, while The CW's new reality offering, Officemax Schooled, barely registered.

Fox won the night with a 2.2 rating/7 share average in the demo, thanks to a 3.1/9 for back-to-back Family Guy repeats at 9-10. CBS was second on the night with a 1.8/6, thanks to a 2.8/9 for Big Brother at 8-9.

ABC was third with a 1.5/5, led by a repeat of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (2.3/7). NBC was fourth with a 1.4/4, led by a repeat of Law & Order from 9 to 10 with a 1.5/4.

The CW was fifth with a .3/1, with its reality special about a high school music department fooled into believing the fate of their music program rests in their ability to pass a state-administered test making hardly any noise, musical or otherwise, at a .2/1.