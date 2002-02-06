Fox fall slate feels fictional

With The X-Files leaving and 24 working, Fox programmers are

looking to more science fiction and action in this year's development slate.

So far, the network has ordered one comedy and six drama pilots, including

a 13-episode commitment for Firefly, Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss

Whedon's latest creation.

Other drama pilots include Fast Lane from Warner Bros., described as a

"multiethnic Starsky & Hutch"; Keen Eddie (Paramount Pictures), about

an American cop in London solving a crime; and a series based on the film Save

the Last Dance (Paramount).

There's also a modern-day version of 1960s series Time Tunnel from

co-owned Twentieth Century Fox, and Warner Bros. is producing Eastwick,

the story of teen-age sons of the witches of Eastwick.

The lone comedy ordered thus far is an untitled series from Twentieth about a hyper-neurotic slacker who attempts to change his life around.

The bulk of Fox's comedy pilots will likely be picked up over the next few

weeks, and a few more dramas are expected to get consideration, as

well.