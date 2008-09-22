Fox Eyes Midseason for Lie to Me

Fox is eyeing midseason for the rollout of Lie to Me, a new hour-long drama that it placed a 13-episode order for.

The show, which Fox first touted at this year’s upfront, is about a man who can tell if people are telling the truth or lying by using clues from the human face, body or voice.

The lead, to be played by Tim Roth, heads up a private agency contracted by the FBI.

Lie to Me is from Imagine and 20th Century Fox Television.