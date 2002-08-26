Fox eyes eatery for new digs

Regulars at midtown-Manhattan Chinese restaurant Dish of Salt are in mourning

that their old haunt is closing, and they're blaming Fox.

The high-end, 22-year-old restaurant is closing this week, apparently making

way for a new studio for Fox News Channel.

The street-level space is in the same building as the cable net, and a Fox

staffer said the space is under consideration, à la The Today Show. It's

just around the corner from two other studios where tourists can already wave to

both Hannity and Colmes.

The Dish of Salt staff seems pretty dejected, given our 35-minute wait to

order the other night.

Owner Mary Ann Lum acknowledged the place was closing, but a Fox News

spokeswoman denied the net was taking over the space.

Ironically, as Fox closes one restaurant, its sports division opens another.

Fox Sports' planned string of ESPNZone-like sports-themed eateries has set its

first unit to open this fall in Scottsdale, Ariz.