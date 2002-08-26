Fox eyes eatery for new digs
Regulars at midtown-Manhattan Chinese restaurant Dish of Salt are in mourning
that their old haunt is closing, and they're blaming Fox.
The high-end, 22-year-old restaurant is closing this week, apparently making
way for a new studio for Fox News Channel.
The street-level space is in the same building as the cable net, and a Fox
staffer said the space is under consideration, à la The Today Show. It's
just around the corner from two other studios where tourists can already wave to
both Hannity and Colmes.
The Dish of Salt staff seems pretty dejected, given our 35-minute wait to
order the other night.
Owner Mary Ann Lum acknowledged the place was closing, but a Fox News
spokeswoman denied the net was taking over the space.
Ironically, as Fox closes one restaurant, its sports division opens another.
Fox Sports' planned string of ESPNZone-like sports-themed eateries has set its
first unit to open this fall in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.