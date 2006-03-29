Fox Extends Prison Term

After breaking out in its first season, Prison Break has been picked up for next year, a Fox spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

After a strong start in the fall, the serialized drama returned last week after a four-month hiatus and has performed well for Fox Monday at 8 p.m.

The two episodes since the break have averaged a 4.4 rating/12 share in the adult 18-49 demo, a 57% increase for Fox season-to-date in the slot. The numbers are even better with younger viewers--a 4.9/14 average in adults 18-34, an 81% increase in the time period.

The back-nine episodes of the show were originally going to roll out in May, but the network pushed up the show’s return following its success in the fall. The show launched in August and then benefited from a promotional push during the baseball playoffs on Fox.