Fox Extends 'The Cleveland Show'
'The Cleveland Show' has averaged a stellar 4.5 rating among adults 18-49.
Fox has committed to its "Family Guy" spinoff, "The Cleveland Show," through at least mid-2011.
The network gave a back nine order to "Cleveland's" second season, which is currently in production (due to the long lead time necessary for animated series).
Fox had already picked up a full first season of "Cleveland," and earlier gave a greenlight to season two's first 13 episodes.
Net execs were likely bullish on the fact that "Cleveland" is so far the fall's top-rated new series among adults 18-49 (beating out "NCIS: Los Angeles").
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.