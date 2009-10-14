Fox Extends 'The Cleveland Show'

'The Cleveland Show' has averaged a stellar 4.5 rating among adults 18-49.

Fox has committed to its "Family Guy" spinoff, "The Cleveland Show," through at least mid-2011.

The network gave a back nine order to "Cleveland's" second season, which is currently in production (due to the long lead time necessary for animated series).

Fox had already picked up a full first season of "Cleveland," and earlier gave a greenlight to season two's first 13 episodes.

Net execs were likely bullish on the fact that "Cleveland" is so far the fall's top-rated new series among adults 18-49 (beating out "NCIS: Los Angeles").

