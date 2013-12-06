Fox Expands 'Sleepy Hollow' Finale to Two Hours

Fox is expanding the season finale of Sleepy Hollow to two hours on Jan. 20, the network said Friday.

Fox will push back The Following's Monday premiere to Jan. 27. The Kevin Bacon-starrer returns for its sophomore season Sunday, Jan. 19, where it will air out of the NFC Championship Game.

An encore of The Following's premiere will air 8 p.m. on Jan. 27, leading into a new episode at its regular 9 p.m. time slot.