Fox expands Battista role
Rich Battista, most recently executive vice president for Fox Television, is
expanding his duties across the Fox Networks Group.
As executive VP of Fox Networks, Battista will oversee business
development for Fox Broadcasting and Fox Cable Networks Group, which includes
FX, Fox Sports Net and National Geographic Channel.
Battista is also assuming a seat on the board of directors for National Geographic and
National Geographic Channels International.
He first joined Fox in 1990 and, after a stint as CEO of youth media
company iFUSE, returned in 2001.
Battista also previously worked as a financial analyst for Morgan
Stanley.
