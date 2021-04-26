Fox Exec Claudine Lilien To Head Sales at WWE

Claudine Lilien, who spent 15 years at Fox, has joined WWE as senior VP and head of global sales and partnerships.

In the first quarter, WWE’s advertising and sponsorship media revenue fell 10% to $15.6 million.

Lilien will oversee the day to day operations of WWE’s sales operations and attempt to expand its roster of sponsors and promotional partnerships.

She will report to WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon.

At Fox, Lilien was senior VP, client management & solutions, selling sports properties including WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Fox Bet and FoxBet Super 6.

“Claudine is a seasoned executive with a strong business acumen and outstanding reputation within the sports and entertainment marketplace,” said McMahon. “I am excited for Claudine to lead WWE’s sales division and look forward to her immediate contributions as we continue to deliver tremendous value to our world-class partners.”