Fox excises jet crash from 24
Fox executives have cut a scene that shows an explosion on a commercial jetliner from the first episode of their new drama 24.
"In light of recent events it's the appropriate thing to do," says a Fox spokesman.
24 will debut on Oct. 30. - Susanne Ault
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.