Fox Entertainment Group Forms Fox One

Fox Entertainment Group has formed Fox One, a new sales unit responsible for integrated marketing opportunities across parent News Corp.’s global assets.

Its creation formalizes efforts that have been spearheaded by Fox Broadcasting sales executive Jean Rossi, who will serve as president of the new division.

Claudine Lilien joins Fox One as senior VP after serving as The CW’s sales VP, while Fox sales veterans Annie Hekker and Jessica Siff assume the VP roles at the new entity.

In addition to heading up Fox One, Rossi continues to serve as executive VP of sales for Fox Broadcasting, a position she has held since June 1996, where she oversees entertainment sales.

Four years ago, Rossi became president of Fox Entertainment Group Integrated Sales, which has now been replaced with Fox One. She is credited with directing “groundbreaking” promotional campaigns and sponsorships for American Idol and 24, among others.