Fox Entertainment Gets Arrested

Fox Entertainment Group has licensed all 53 episodes of cancelled Fox comedy Arrested Development to MSN, HDNet and G4 for online, high-definition and basic cable runs.

MSN gets portal rights to air the show for three years beginning later in 2006, the first time the show will be available online. MSN Video will stream the show free of charge.

As part of its three-year, exclusive HD agreement, Mark Cuban’s HDNet will begin airing the show in September.

G4 gets the basic cable rights for three years and will begin airing the show in October.

Arrested

ran for three years on Fox but never found a large audience despite attracting great critical praise.