Fox duops in Orlando

News Corp. is creating its eighth duoply, this one in Orlando, Florida.

The company's Fox Television Stations unit said Friday that it would trade,

subject to Federal Communications Commission approval, its United Paramount

Network affiliate, KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore., for Meredith's WOFL(TV) Orlando and

WOGX-TV Ocala, Fla., both Fox affiliates.

Fox already owns WRBW(TV) Orlando. The transaction will boost Fox's TV

total to 34 stations.

Although

Fox is trading two for one, it will actually wind up decreasing its audience reach as

measured by the FCC, the company said. KPTV is a VHF while the other two

are UHFs.

Only one-half of UHF channels' audiences counts toward a group owner's total

reach.

Fox already has duopolies in New York; Los Angeles;

Dallas; Washington, D.C.; Houston; Minneapolis; and Phoenix.