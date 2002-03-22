Fox duops in Orlando

News Corp. is creating its eighth duoply, this one in Orlando, Fla. The company's

Fox Television Stations unit said Friday that it would trade, subject to Federal Communications Commission

approval, its United Paramount Network affiliate, KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore., for Meredith's WOFL(TV)

Orlando and WOGX-TV Ocala, Fla., both Fox affiliates. Fox already owns WRBW(TV)

Orlando. That will boost Fox's TV total to 34 stations.

Although Fox is trading two for one, it will actually wind up decreasing its

audience reach as measured by the FCC, the company said. KPTV is a VHF while the

other two are UHFs. Only one-half of UHF channels' audiences counts toward a group owner's

total reach.

Fox already has duopolies in New York; Los Angeles; Dallas; Washington, D.C.;

Houston; Minneapolis; and Phoenix.