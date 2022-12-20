Fox Draws 16.8 Million Viewers For Argentina World Cup Win

The overtime World Cup final drew 16.78 million viewers on Fox Sunday, the most-watched World Cup telecast in English-language television history.

The previous World Cup finals telecast record was set in 1994 when Italy beat Brazil.

The Fox telecast topped the previous record of 15.5 million people tuning in to watch the United States tie England earlier in the tournament.

The Spanish-language telecast on Telemundo and Peacock drew a total audience of 9 million viewers, making it the most-watched and most-streamed match of the tournament. Viewing was up 65% from the 2019 final.

The final match was the most-streamed soccer match in U.S. media history regardless of language, with an average per-minute audience of 3 million viewers, Telemundo said. ■